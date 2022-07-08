TNJFU invites applications for UG admissions

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) has invited online applications for its nine UG programmes - six professional and three para-professional courses - through its 10 constituent colleges.

Vice-Chancellor G. Sugumar on Friday launched the online UG admission portal for the current year.

The flagship programme of the university, Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.), is offered at three Institutes located in Thoothukudi, Ponneri and Thalainayeru. The university offers B.Tech in four disciplines. The College of Fisheries Engineering, Nagapattinam offers an

AICTE-approved, state-funded B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering) and a self-supporting program on B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering).

B.Tech. (Biotechnology) is offered at the Institute of Fisheries Biotechnology, OMR campus, Chennai. The B.Tech. (Food Technology) is offered at the College of Fish Nutrition and Food Technology, Madhavaram, Chennai. B.B.A. (Fisheries Enterprises Management) is offered at TNJFU Fisheries Business School, Muttukadu, Chennai, a press release said.

Apart from this, UGC approved / sponsored three-year B.Voc programmes are being offered in Industrial Fish Processing Technology, Industrial Aquaculture and Industrial Fishing at the para-professional institutes located at Madhavaram, Muttukadu and Mandapam Campuses.

In this academic year, 333 seats will be available for the students of Tamil Nadu. Twenty one seats for other state students will be filled through ICAR admission process. Fourteen seats have been earmarked for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) students and five seats for Foreign Nationals.

Additionally, 24 seats (5%+15%) in B.F.Sc and one seat (5%) in B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering) have been allotted under “Fisherman wards – Special Category”. The fees for the students admitted on priority under this Fishermen ward category (5%) will be sponsored by Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board (TNFWB).

Students applying under Special Categories should upload relevant documents while filling the online application. Online Application for UG programmes has been made available on the university website.

The last date for submission of the online application is August 8, 2022.

Students are advised not to send their filled in application by post, the press release said.

The online application/admission process shall follow online registration, application filling, release of rank list, online counselling and seat allotment. Applicants can visit the website for any updation. For any clarification, contact phone: 04365- 256430/9442601908 (between 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 on all working days) or email ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in.