Industries seek revival of petrochemical cluster project

Nagapattinam District Small and Tiny Industries Association (NADISTIA) has urged the State Government to withdraw its decision to scrap the petrochemical cluster project in the industrially-backward region.

The cluster of petroleum and chemical-related units was planned with a capacity to utilise 90 lakh tonnes of by-products from the refinery being established by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at an estimated cost of ₹ 31,580 crore in the region.

However, the State Government had stalled the project due to apprehensions raised by Opposition parties that it would jeopardise the objective of the protected special agriculture zone.

Requesting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reconsider its decision to scrap the petrochemical cluster project, NADISTIA president V. Ramachandiran said it would bring about economic growth in the entire composite Thanjavur district.

The petrochemical cluster was out of the purview of the protected special agriculture zone at the time of announcement by the previous regime since there was no cause for fear of pollution.

The oil wells in delta region would not be impacted by the petroleum cluster. The by-products of imported crude to be processed by the refinery was planned to be brought to the proposed cluster through a 10-km pipeline from a berthing platform to be constructed off Nagore coast.

Establishment of the petroleum cluster on the earlier-planned 1,000-acre spread by SIPCOT would obviate the need for farmers and farm labourers who are engaged in agricultural activities for only three months in a year in the tail-end areas from moving out to other districts in search of livelihood, Mr. Ramachandiran said.

The only reason for the setback to the petroleum cluster project is low compensation for the acquired land and the absence of assurance of jobs for family members of the land owners, Mr. Ramachandiran said.