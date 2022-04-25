Inadequacy of mid-sea patrol resources cripples capability of marine police to check ganja smuggling

Apparent gaps in monitoring and inadequacy of paraphernalia for the Marine Police have made Nagapattinam coastline, particularly the stretch in Vedaranyam area, a transit destination for ganja smugglers supplying the contraband to Sri Lanka through a network of handlers.

During February, a special police team confiscated 400 kg ganja, meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, from a fibre-glass boat at Keechankuppam Fishing Harbour, and arrested five persons. The police team acted on a tip-off that ganja brought from Andhra Pradesh was being routed to Sri Lanka. The Nagapattinam Town police registered a case.

Earlier this month, ganja worth ₹ 50 lakh meant to be smuggled in fibre boats was confiscated from two cars at Vedaranyam.

In almost all cases of ganja confiscation, the operation is carried out only on the shores. Once the fishing boats are sea-bound, there is little that the enforcers can do to curb the smuggling activity. The smugglers who manage to transport ganja from interior pockets of Vishakapatnam district to the coastal district are known to identify vulnerable fishermen to achieve their end.

The presence of Marine Police stations at Vedaranyam, Keezhaiyur and Nagapattinam has not caused the desired deterrent effect, according to a senior official, since they have sparse resources at their disposal to monitor illegal activities to an extent of 12 nautical miles from the shores.

Limited manpower in the Coastal Security Group and absence of interceptor speed boats is a major handicap for the marine police personnel. The formation of the Marine Enforcement wing has also not helped.

According to official sources, Nagapattinam Marine Police station has been equipped with the paraphernalia for mid-sea interception of fibre boats suspected to be engaged for smuggling.

The ongoing construction of Fishing Harbour in Arcottuthurai will be of significance for the Marine Police personnel since the speed boat required for mid-sea operations could be berthed there.

"We need to travel at a speed of at least 20 knots to check smuggling activities in the sea. At present, we are only able to create awareness programmes and depend on informers. Borrowing fibre boats from fishers for the purpose of patrolling does not make sense," an officer of the marine police said.