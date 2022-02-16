Nagapattinam-Tuticorin four-laning project to accord fillip to fish processing sector

Preparation of a Detailed Project Report is under way

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project to link Nagapattinam with Tuticorin under the 'Bharatmala' scheme of the Central government has raised much expectations among a section of fishers interested in value-addition and export of marine products.

The Detailed Project Report is under preparation for four-laning of the stretch to a length of 330 km. The alignment for which land acquisition has to be carried out for 85% of the total requirement will begin once the DPR is approved, a senior NHAI official said.

The project envisages connecting major sea ports. The connectivity to Tuticorin will be strengthened for fishers intending to derive better returns from value addition as travel time will be halved.

Along the existing two-lane alignment that has several bends, the normal speed is 40 km per hour. Once the four-lane stretch is readied, travel speed could be accelerated to the extent of 100 km per hour, the official said.

In all likelihood, the land acquisition could be carried out in a year's time and the first phase of the project to a length of about 100 km till Rameswaram from Tuticorin could be initiated during the next financial year, the sources said.

“The four-laning project will, no doubt, accord a thrust for fish processing activities in the region, V. Ramachandiran, president of Nagapattinam District, Small and Tiny Industries’ Association, said.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has been exhorting fishers to go for value addition and exports, citing the global market potential. During 2020-21, India exported 11,49,510 metric tonnes of sea food worth 5.96 billion US Dollars.

The Annual Report of MPEDA 2020-21 states that out of 30 different sea/air/land ports, Tuticorin Port's share of marine exports from the country was 4.11 percent in terms of tonnage, and 5.52 percent in terms of value during 2020-21.

There are 44 manufacturer exporters and 46 merchant exporters under the purview of sub region division of MPEDA Tuticorin. Frozen Marine Products, Canned Marine Products, Freeze Dried Marine Products Live Marine Products, Dried Marine Products and Chilled Marine Products are exported from the Tuticorin Port.