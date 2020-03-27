Nagapattinam to enforce petrol rationing

The Nagapattinam district administration will start implementing petrol rationing for two-wheelers from Saturday for the lock down period, as a measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

This measure comes in the wake of the difficulty being experienced by the police department in controlling the presence of youth roaming about in two-wheelers without any purpose, and causing the risk of spread of the virus.

District Collector Praveen P. Nair convened a meeting of fuel outlet owners on Friday and instructed them to provide fuel for only ₹100 per person. However, those engaged in essential services could get more fuel by producing their identity cards.

The district administration has also prevailed upon the police department to deal with the motorists who move about without any purpose strictly. From Saturday, the driving licence of those who move about without wearing helmets will be seized. Also, pillion riding will not be permitted. If any motorist was found with a driving licence, the vehicle will be seized, the Collector said.

Fuel outlets must also make markings for personal distancing in two-metre intervals.

Seeking the cooperation of those who return from other countries and States to smoothen the process of home quarantine for a 14-day duration, the Collector assured that essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, milk and grocery will be supplied at their doorsteps. Advocating voluntary registration by dialling 1077, Mr. Nair said that even the family members of those under home quarantine must keep a distance and desist from stepping out. Teams comprising officials of health, police, and Revenue departments were in a state of readiness to render assistance round the clock, he said.

People need to realise that the coming weeks will be crucial to prevent rampant spread of the virus, and must wear masks unfailingly when they go out.