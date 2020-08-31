Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur see rise in COVID- 19 cases

Tiruchi

31 August 2020 18:58 IST

Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts had the highest growth rate of COVID-19 cases among the central districts according to data released by the State Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai, Tiruchi and Karur have recorded a negative growth rate, which indicates that there has been a drop in COVID-19 cases.

According to the data, calculated from July 4 to Aug 28, the district with the highest weekly case growth rate reported was Tiruvarur with 38.3%. This meant that the district recorded the highest increase in the number of recorded COVID-19 cases over the stipulated time. Meanwhile, Nagapattinam recorded a 20.3 % increase, Perambalur 19.0%, Thanjavur with 7.9% and Ariyalur with 9.6%. Some districts also showed negative growth - Pudukottai recorded - 19.6%, Tiruchi - 9.4% and Karur - 8.2%.

The percentage of weekly tests conducted was on upward climb across all districts in the region, but data showed that Perambalur district recorded the highest increase in weekly testing rate with 62.9% increase from July 4 to August 28. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur recorded a 39.5% increase, Ariyalur saw a growth of 34.8%, Nagapattinam 32. 2%, Karur 23.0%, Tiruchi 3.3%, Thanjavur 2.7% and Pudukottai 2.3%.

Among the central districts, Perambalur and Tiruchi had the lowest positivity rate of 7.1%. Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus among the total number of people who have been tested. While Perambalur recorded a peak of 13.7% positivity rate between August 7 and 13, Tiruchi recorded a high of 10.2% in form July 10 to 16, both districts had recorded a drop in positive cases recorded since.

However, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur saw a peak in cases over the last few weeks in August, therefore recording a positivity rate of 13.8% and 25.8% between August 21 to 27.