Widening of Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of National Highway 67 remains at a standstill

Seeking to end the stalemate in widening of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of National Highway 67, a delegation from the delta region has apprised Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways on the pathetic condition of the road.

The delegation, comprising representatives of Tiruvarur Development Advisory Council, also urged the Minister to take steps to make the road a four-lane highway as planned originally and expedite the project. Led by M. Selvaraj, Member of Parliament, Nagapattinam, the delegation called on Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to brief him on the ground situation.

The incomplete works on the widening of the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of the highway has been a major irritant faced by residents of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts and also tourists visiting the region. The project, sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹396 crore, to strengthen the road as a two-way highway with paved shoulders, remains incomplete for several years now, despite several agitations by the people.

The poor condition of the road at several stretches make for back-breaking ride for thousands of commuters and tourists.

Work on widening this stretch for a total length of 78.53 km should have been completed by the end of 2017 itself. With the stretch being full of curves and criss-crossing watercourses, widening of the road is considered vital to improving road safety and checking accidents.

“The Thanjavur-Nagapattinam road was originally planned to be made into a four-lane highway and National Highways Authority of India had even acquired the required lands eight years back. But the proposal was subsequently changed as an extended two-lane road. Even this work has not been completed, several years after the work commenced,” said S. Ravichandran, president; P.Senthil, secretary, and K. Arungandhi, treasurer, respectively, of Tiruvarur Development Advisory Council, in the representation, conveying the plight of the people of the delta region.

Mr. Selvaraj, while endorsing the representations made by the council and various other organisations of the delta region, requested the Minister to accord priority in addressing the grievance of the region. In the absence of proper road connectivity, big hospitals were hesitating to establish full-fledged facilities in the region, he contended.

Had there been good road connectivity, the region could also emerge as a major religious tourism circuit in Southern India as important and historic temples, mosques and churches were located in the delta, he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr.Senthil said the Minister gave them a patient hearing and promised positive action soon.