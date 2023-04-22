Nagapattinam ROB work likely to start in a month

April 22, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

In an attempt to decongest Nagapattinam town, the State Highways Department has planned to resume the construction of the road overbridge (ROB) at the level crossing between Nagore and Nagapattinam railway stations which was shelved for many years due to problems in land acquisition.

The previous government attempted measures to decongest the town and initiated works to construct a road overbridge on the road connecting Nagapattinam and Velankanni via Akkaraipettai.

Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Sha Navas said the long-pending demand of the residents could not take off because of various issues, including land acquisition. But the railways had completed its part of the work and the bridge was hanging without ramps. This situation increased the traffic woes of the residents in the already congested area.

Recently, the Estimates Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly visited the spot to take stock of the situation and pressed the government to complete the project on a priority basis.

Accordingly, the State Highways Department sanctioned ₹ 104.73 crore and tenders were called for to execute the work. Official sources said the land acquisition process was completed and compensation was paid to nearly 28 landowners. Steps are under way to settle the compensation amount for the remaining owners.

The projects wing of the State Highway Department has initiated steps to get utility lines such as electricity poles and drinking water pipelines shifted to facilitate the construction of the ROB.

Apart from the ROB, the project includes construction of retaining walls, service ramps and approach roads. The works are likely to begin within a month, the official added.