Nagapattinam residents rally together for a medical college

Civil society members, including traders, fisherfolk, farmers, advocates and residents of Nagapattinam town, came together on Thursday to reinforce their demands for establishing the proposed medical college sanctioned for Nagapattinam district in the town.

A bandh call given by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and other organisations of Nagapattinam, demanding expeditious steps to establish the college in the town as proposed by the authorities, drew a total response on Thursday, affecting normal life to an extent. Fishers, including those from Akkarapettai, Keechankuppam and Nambiar Nagar did not venture into the sea. Lawyers abstained from courts in Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam.

“It was a complete bandh, all sections of people in Nagapattinam extended their support,” R. K. Ravee, president, ICCI, Nagapattinam told The Hindu .

He pointed out that there were apprehensions among residents of Nagapattinam that the college could be shifted in the wake of the demand raised by residents of Mayiladuthurai.

“We wanted to draw attention to the aspirations of the people of the town,” he added.

A massive rally was taken out in the town with representatives of political parties, cutting across party lines, and members of various organisations taking part.

Former AIADMK Ministers K. A. Jayapal and Jeevanantham and DMK Minister U. Mathivanan were among those who marched in the rally.

The processionists carried placards thanking the governments for sanctioning the college for Nagapattinam and highlighting the need for establishing the college in the town.

The rally, which headed towards the Collector’s office, was stopped by the police near the Valivalam Desikar Polytechnic.

Later, a group of representatives was allowed to present a memorandum to Collector Praveen P. Nair calling upon the State and Central governments to begin, at the earliest, works on establishing the new medical college.

While the Nagapattinam district administration has already identified a 60-acre site at Orathur village, about 9 km away from the district headquarters, for the newly-sanctioned government medical college, the public in Mayiladuthurai had observed a bandh earlier this month demanding that the medical college be set up in their town.

The issue has also been taken to the court.

Nagapattinam is among the three districts, along with Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur, where new medical colleges will be coming up under the Central scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.