Nagapattinam records 63.54 % polling

NAGAPATTINAM

The first phase of the elections to the rural local bodies attracted 63.54 % voter turnout in Nagapattinam district. Of the 3,42,556 voters who had exercised their franchise, 1,77,422 were women and the rest men.

The first phase was conducted in six Nagapattinam, Tirumarugal, Kilvelur, Sirkazhi, Sembanarkovil and Kollidam blocks.

The polling process was sluggish in the morning hours and gathered momentum during the course of the day. From 9.21 %, the turnout rose to 41.63 % at 1 p.m. and 58.13 % at 3 p.m. before reaching 63.54 % at the end of the day.

In all, there were 16,134 contestants for the posts of district panchayat councillors, panchayat union councillors, panchayat presidents and panchayat ward councillors.

Out of the 1,106 polling booths, 217 were identified as vulnerable. Collector Praveen P. Nair kept a tab on the vulnerable ones.

Police intervention was necessitated at the booth in Thethi panchayat to prevent a showdown between cadre of DMK and AIADMK. A skirmish took place between the cadre of DMK charged those in AIADMK with putting up party posters within 100 metres from the booth. A police team evicted the warring groups outside the 100 metre area.