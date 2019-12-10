Nagapattinam railway station bags ISO certification

Nagapattinam railway station has received ISO 14001:2015 certification for its compliance with Environmental Management System making it the seventh station in Tiruchi Railway Division to obtain the certification.

This was the only station in Tiruchi Railway Division which had not received the ISO certification under Phase – II despite eco-audit having been done by a team from the Chennai-based ISO certifying body Quest Certification (Private) Limited in September.

The ISO certification could not be received at that time due to some issues including unauthorised dumping of garbage near the station’s vicinity which was attended to subsequently, said senior railway officers.

With unauthorised dumping of garbage near the station premises having been controlled by conducting special drives engaging Railway Protection Force personnel, an auditor from the ISO certifying body inspected the Nagapattinam station accompanied by divisional railway officials last month to make an assessment of the environmental related measures put in place. It was only after being satisfied that the station had conformed to the requirements that the certification was issued by the ISO certifying body last month, the official added.

The certifying body after detailed audits found that the Nagapattinam station had conformed to requirements in respect of station maintenance, provision of public utilities and other amenities and handling of parcels, signal and telecommunication and provision of services for train operation besides passenger ticket booking.

The ISO certification given to Nagapattinam station would be valid for a period of three years till December 9, 2022. It would be valid subject to the successful completion of surveillance audit on November 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, the certificate stated.

The Tiruchi railway junction was the first station in the Division to bag the ISO 14001:2015 in July this year for its compliance with environmental management system. The move to obtain ISO certification was put in place following an order from the National Green Tribunal which directed the railway administration to obtain the certification in 37 railway stations across the country including Tiruchi Junction by putting in place environmental management system.

Upon obtaining the certification for Tiruchi, the divisional railway authorities thereafter embarked on the task of obtaining the same certification for six more stations: Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam under Phase-II as per the National Green Tribunal order after preparing an action plan.

Barring Nagapattinam, the remaining stations received the certification from the same ISO certifying body. With Nagapattinam receiving the certification now efforts would be taken to further improve greenery at the station, another officer said.