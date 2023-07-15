HamberMenu
Nagapattinam police seize 1,100 bottles of illicit liquor 

July 15, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh inspected the illicit liquor bottles seized at Nagapattinam.

Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh inspected the illicit liquor bottles seized at Nagapattinam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Nagapattinam district police on Thursday night seized 1,100 bottles of liquor smuggled from Karaikal which was meant to be sold in the district illegally.

Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh said the police have been taking proactive measures to curb smuggling and sale of illicit liquor from Karaikal enclave and have tightened grips along the borders.

Based on information, a team of police personnel from Nagapattinam town police station conducted a vehicle check near Theemidhi Thidal. The police found 1,100 smuggled bottles of liquor kept hidden beneath the seat of a three-wheeler. The police seized the contraband and the three-wheeler.

The Nagapattinam town police have registered a case against S. Dileep Kumar, a native of V.O.C. Street in Velipalayam, and launched a search to nab the accused. Mr. Harsh Singh said a special team has been formed to arrest the accused and steps would be taken to remand him under the Goondas Act.

In a span of 40 days, the Nagapattinam police have registered 45 cases against persons smuggling illicit liquor from Karaikal and slapped Goondas Act against 14 offenders. The police have also activated a helpline number (84281 03090) through the ‘Ungal SP-idam pesungal’ initiative for the members of the public to alert the police.

