Nagapattinam police recover ₹ 9.73 lakh from cyber fraudsters

April 11, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagapattinam cybercrime police formed special teams and recovered nearly ₹9.73 lakh of money swindled by offenders.

According to police, S. Kalaivanan, a native of Keechankuppam, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police that a miscreant impersonated as manager of a public sector bank and asked for the KYC details. Believing this he shared the details and clicked on the link sent by the cyber offender to his mobile phone and lost ₹2.44 lakh from his bank account.

In another incident, N. Balachandran of Theruku Poigainallur made an online payment of ₹4.98 lakh to Silambarasan, a native of Chennai, for getting a job. Later he found that he was cheated and lodged a complaint with the police. The police arrested Silambarasan and remanded him in judicial custody. 

Similarly, V. Udhayakumar, a graduate who was scouting for job opportunities was deceived by a cyber offender who promised to get him a job in Switzerland. He deposited ₹1.5 lakh online to the bank account of the offender, a native of Rajasthan. A special team was formed to nab the accused.

On Monday, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar handed over the money recovered by the special team to the rightful owners and urged the public to reach out to the police immediately on cyber complaints.

