August 09, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam district police have launched Magale Unakkaga, a novel campaign to reach out to school students and their parents to create awareness of child sexual abuse and sensitise them to the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh launched the initiative at Panchayat Union Middle School at Manakkudi on Tuesday and interacted with the students. He also held a separate discussion with the parents on various provisions of the POCSO Act.

According to police sources, the initiative has been launched with the intention of preventing child sexual abuse by sensitising students of various age groups. The police have also planned to organise dedicated counselling programmes for school and college students to spread awareness of the ill-effects of drugs.

The police have also tightened their grip on bootleggers and stepped up vigil along the border areas, particularly with Karaikal, from where large consignments of liquor are smuggled into Nagapattinam district for illicit sale.

In order to curb the sale of narcotic substances and tobacco products, they also formed village vigilance committees along coastal areas to prevent the smuggling of ganja and activated a dedicated helpline number (84281 03090) through the ‘UngalSP idam pesungal initiative for the members of the public to alert the police.