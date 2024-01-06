ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam police handover 100 mobile phones to their owners 

January 06, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh inspects the recovered mobile phones at the District Police Office at Nagapattinam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Nagapattinam district police on Saturday handed over about 100 recovered mobile phones, that were either lost or stolen, valued at ₹15.52 lakh to their rightful owners.

Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh distributed the mobile phones to the owners at the District Police Office. Police sources said the mobiles were traced by the the District Cyber Crime Police equipped with advanced technologies.

The police advised the public not to share one-time passwords on phone calls from random spam numbers and not to click malicious web links. They also appealed to the public to immediately report to the police when their mobile phone was lost or stolen. Reporting to the police was advised since antisocial elements might misuse lost mobile phones for crimes and other illegal activities.

