Nagapattinam police arrests four persons for duping depositors

March 01, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

N. Sai Charan

The Nagapattinam district police on Wednesday registered a case against seven persons and arrested four on the charges of cheating multiple investors of crores of rupees.

The arrested persons were identified as R.K. Ravi, 64, and his sons, R. Balaji, 34, Jeyasiva, 30, and R. Senthil, 25. According to the police, they operated a chit fund company for more than 30 years at Nagapattinam and had allegedly duped several investors to the tune of crores of rupees.

Based on a complaint from R. Subburaman, police booked them under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120 B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and under various sections under Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act and The Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act. The police were on the lookout for three more persons in connection with the case.

The police sources said since many aggrieved persons continued to lodge complaints against the chit fund company, the exact amount cheated by the firm was yet to be ascertained. The case was likely to be transferred to the Economic Offences Wing for further investigation, the sources added.

