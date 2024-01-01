Nagapattinam police arrest over 1,200 persons for peddling ganja and banned tobacco products in 2023

January 01, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The intense crackdown by the police on ganja and banned tobacco substances peddlers resulted in the arrest of nearly 1,232 persons in connection with 1,163 cases last year in Nagapattinam district, one of the key routes for smuggling ganja and other narcotic substances to Sri Lanka.

According to police sources, a total of 52 cases under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered last year in the district and 116 persons were arrested on the charges of peddling ganja. A total of 695 kg of ganja had been seized by the police, last year.

Networks that operate from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh transport large consignments to Nagapattinam for further trans-shipment by sea. Two such large consignments of Sri Lanka-bound ganja were intercepted by the police in 2023. A special team of police arrested eight persons in Keezhaiyur police station limits and seized 300 kg of ganja meant to be smuggled through the sea route to the island nation in November.

Similarly, six persons were nabbed in an attempt to smuggle ganja to Sri Lanka in August near Kuruvapulam. To monitor and counter the smuggling of narcotic substances, the police and the Coastal Security Group have formed Village Vigilance Committees in each coastal village in the district.

The police had seized 1,042 kg of banned tobacco products from 1,116 persons and booked a total of 1,113 cases under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act in 2023, police sources said. Over 67,283 cases have been registered in the district for violation of traffic rules and the police had collected a fine of ₹ 63.65 lakh.

Police sources said steps are underway to resolve the pending cases. The police filed charge sheets in 6,900 cases last year and obtained convictions through courts in 1,763 cases. Lok Adalats were conducted four times in the district and 2,259 cases were settled amicably through the alternative dispute redressal mechanism.

