Nagapattinam Municipality residents demand Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School

Residents of Nagapattinam have urged the government to establish a Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in the town, which has a population of over 1 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam has more than 10 private and aided higher secondary schools, but only one government-run higher secondary school, exclusively for girls. Boys from the town and nearby areas have to travel a long distance to attend the nearest government boys’ higher secondary schools in Akkaraipettai and Sikkal.

Absence of a government higher secondary school had affected poor students, whose families could not afford fees demanded by private and aided institutions. Many children opt for vocational courses after Class X or drop out.

ADVERTISEMENT

N.P. Bhaskaran, president of the Nagapattinam District Development Committee, expressed concern over this issue. He emphasised that government schools played a vital role in supporting underprivileged students and the absence of a government boys’ school for all the 36 wards in Nagapattinam municipality as a significant disadvantage for students. He called for immediate establishment of such a school to provide students with access to State-sponsored benefits and better educational opportunities.

K. Venkatesan, Town Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), pointed out that 7.5% reservation scheme introduced in Tamil Nadu in 2021 provided opportunities for government school students to pursue higher education in colleges and universities. However, this benefit was limited to government schools only and excludes students who switch to aided schools because of lack of a boys’ higher secondary school here. Many aided schools ask donations from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 which underprivileged students cannot afford to pay.

District education officials confirmed that a proposal requesting the establishment of a government boys’ higher secondary school had been forwarded to the State government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.