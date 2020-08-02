Tiruchirapalli

Nagapattinam MP tests positive for COVID-19

NAGAPATTINAM

CPI leader and Member of Parliament of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency M. Selvaraj has tested positive for COVID 19 virus.

After contracting fever on Saturday, the MP was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where his swab results confirmed the viral affliction.

Mr. Selvaraj had taken part in government functions in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts in recent days. The last function he attended was the public hearing in Nagapattinam district for carving out boundary for the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district.

