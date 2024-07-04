Nagapattinam MP raises demands of T.N.’s delta region with Union Railways Minister

Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP V. Selvaraj has submitted a set of railway-related demands pertaining to his constituency to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting him to consider them and initiate necessary action.

Mr. Selvaraj met Mr. Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, and handed over a memorandum listing the demands, the most significant of which was for increased rail services from Nagapattinam.

In the memorandum, Mr. Selvaraj said the Nagapattinam parliamentary constituency covering the districts of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur had a large section of people whose prime occupation was agriculture, and they used trains to travel, due to the cost factor and the hassle-free nature of rail travel. Unfortunately, the people of Nagapattinam constituency did not have sufficient train services, he said.

The demands include the operation of an overnight express train from Velankanni to Bengaluru via Tiruvarur and Thanjavur and an early morning express train from Velankanni to Chennai via Tiruvarur. Another demand was to operate the Tirupati - Mannargudi - Tirupati Pamani express trains, the Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam express trains and the Tambaram - Sengottai - Tambaram express trains as daily services.

The Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli broad gauge line could be extended up to Kodiyakarai to benefit fishermen and traders, the MP said, and also sought the extension of the Madurai - Punalur - Madurai trains up to Karaikal.

Early implementation of track doubling project from Karaikal to Thanjavur via Tiruvarur, expediting the ongoing new broad gauge railway line project from Nagapattinam to Thiruthuraipoondi via Thirukuvalai, the construction of a subway at Keerakollai in Nagapattinam at level crossing no. 47 and the establishment of a primary maintenance centre at Tiruvarur were among the other demands.

