ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam MP presses for new express trains, railway line extensions

Published - November 09, 2024 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a meeting with Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh, Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP V. Selvaraj pushed for enhanced rail connectivity in his constituency, requesting new express services, line extensions, and increased local train halts.

Mr. Selvaraj’s requests included extending the Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli line to Kodiakkarai and facilitating freight movement along the Karaikal-Nagapattinam-Thiruvarur-Thanjavur line. He also sought the conversion of the Thiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram line to double track and the expedited electrification of the Thiruvarur-Karaikudi line.

He requested new services, including an express train from Karaikal to Chennai via Thiruvarur and a route from Chennai to Rameswaram via Thiruvarur and Karaikudi. Mr. Selvaraj requested early morning trains from Velankanni to Madurai and Nagercoil via Thiruvarur and Thanjavur, along with a Chennai-Rameswaram service. Additionally, he suggested that all trains halt at Kilvelur, Nannilam, Peralam, Koradacheri, and Muthupettai to improve local access.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US