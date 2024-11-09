Nagapattinam MP presses for new express trains, railway line extensions

In a meeting with Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh, Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP V. Selvaraj pushed for enhanced rail connectivity in his constituency, requesting new express services, line extensions, and increased local train halts.

Mr. Selvaraj’s requests included extending the Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli line to Kodiakkarai and facilitating freight movement along the Karaikal-Nagapattinam-Thiruvarur-Thanjavur line. He also sought the conversion of the Thiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram line to double track and the expedited electrification of the Thiruvarur-Karaikudi line.

He requested new services, including an express train from Karaikal to Chennai via Thiruvarur and a route from Chennai to Rameswaram via Thiruvarur and Karaikudi. Mr. Selvaraj requested early morning trains from Velankanni to Madurai and Nagercoil via Thiruvarur and Thanjavur, along with a Chennai-Rameswaram service. Additionally, he suggested that all trains halt at Kilvelur, Nannilam, Peralam, Koradacheri, and Muthupettai to improve local access.