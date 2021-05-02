Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai turn DMK’s fortress

Nagapattinam

and Mayiladuthurai districts have turned DMK’s fortress going by performance of its candidates in the six Assembly segments.

Vedaranyam constituency in Nagapattinam district was the only saving grace for the ruling party as the sitting MLA and State Minister O.S. Manian was leading by 1,400 votes over his DMK rival S. K. Vetharathinam until late night on Sunday.

It was a see-saw battle all through for the two contestants. Last time, Mr. Manian had won by a comfortable margin of 22,998 votes.

In Nagapattinam constituency, Thanka. Kathiravan of AIADMK was defeated by J. Mohamed Shanavas of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi by a margin of 6,150 votes. Last time, M. Thamimun Ansari, the AIADMK candidate, won by a margin of 20,550 votes.

In Mayiladuthurai constituency, S. Rajakumar of Indian National Congress had a comfortable victory over A. Palanichamy of Paatali Makkal Katchi. In the 2016 election, V. Rathakrishnan of AIADMK won by a margin of 4,778 votes

In Kilvelur constituency, V.P. Nagamalli of CPI (M) defeated PMK candidate S. Vadivel Ravanan by a margin of 4,449 votes. Last time U. Mathivanan of DMK had won by a margin of 10,170 votes

In Poompuhar constituency, DMK’s Nivedha M. Murugan had a slender lead of just 521 votes over S. Pavunraj, the AIADMK sitting MLA. Last time, Mr. Pavunraj had a victory margin of 19,935 votes.

In Sirkazhi segment, Paneerselvam of DMK emerged victorious over P.V. Bharathi of AIADMK by a margin of 8,958 votes. Last time, Mr. Bharathi had won with a victory margin of 9,003 votes.