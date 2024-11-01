Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai ferry service to be operated five days a week from November 8

The ‘Sivagangai’ passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam Port and Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka, will now operate five days a week because of increased passenger demand, according to a press release from INDSRI Ferry Services Pvt Ltd. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched on August 16 as a daily service, the Sivagangai ferry faced low bookings, leading to a reduction in frequency to three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Responding to a rise in demand, the service was increased to four days from September 21.

With sustained growth in passenger numbers, the ferry will now operate five days a week starting from November 8 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Passengers can book tickets in advance through the official website. The ferry will depart from Nagapattinam at 8 a.m. and return from Kankesanthurai at 2 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.