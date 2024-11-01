ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai ferry service to be operated five days a week from November 8

Published - November 01, 2024 09:20 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Sivagangai’ passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam Port and Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka, will now operate five days a week because of increased passenger demand, according to a press release from INDSRI Ferry Services Pvt Ltd. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched on August 16 as a daily service, the Sivagangai ferry faced low bookings, leading to a reduction in frequency to three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Responding to a rise in demand, the service was increased to four days from September 21.

With sustained growth in passenger numbers, the ferry will now operate five days a week starting from November 8 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Passengers can book tickets in advance through the official website. The ferry will depart from Nagapattinam at 8 a.m. and return from Kankesanthurai at 2 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US