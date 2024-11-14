Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai ferry service suspended till December 18

The Sivagangai ferry service, connecting Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai, will be suspended from November 19 to December 18 because of unfavourable weather conditions, according to INDSRI Ferry Services Pvt. Ltd.

To meet passenger needs before the break, the ferry will operate on November 15, 16, 17, and 18. Service is expected to resume after December 18, with updates provided if there are any changes.

Originally launched on August 16 as a daily service, the ferry reduced its schedule due to low bookings, later increasing to five days a week — Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays — in response to growing demand.