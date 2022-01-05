Nagapattinam gets ready for intensified lockdown

Nagapattinam

05 January 2022 19:22 IST

The district administration has put in place elaborate measures to contain the spread of Omicron.

There will be a total lockdown in Nagapattinam district on January 9, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said. There will be no public transport, but functioning of hospitals, pharmacy outlets, milk booths, ATM centres, goods vehicle movement and fuel outlets will not be affected.

People will have to necessarily wear masks at places of public confluence, to avoid paying fine to the police personnel on monitoring duty.

Entry of visitors from other States to the district will be permitted only if they had received double dosage of COVID-19 vaccine.

Only those producing certificates of double dosage and negative RTPCR will be permitted to stay in hotels for the purpose of visiting Velankanni church, Nagore Dargah and other important shrines.

As for convergence for the purpose of family functions or public meetings, prior permission of the Tahsildar and the police department was necessary. In marriage halls, there must be cent percent compliance with the norms of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the Collector said.

Textile and jewellery showrooms must not allow customers beyond 50% limit.

From January 6 onwards, there will be curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day. All commercial establishments, shops and eateries must have to shut down as per the stipulations.

Only those with certificates of double dosage will be permitted at commercial establishments and cinema theatres.

It will be necessary for unvaccinated people to be immunised with two dosages at the earliest. Hand sanitisers must be provided at the entrance of all establishments and temperature checks must be conducted. In particular, proprietors of commercial establishments must produce the certificates of double dosage at times of checks.