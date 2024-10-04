GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nagapattinam fishing harbour modernisation project set for early completion

The ₹81-crore project was set for completion by September 2025 and is now likely to be completed by this year end; it is supported by the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund

Published - October 04, 2024 05:29 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector P. Akash recenlty inspected the ongoing work in Nagapattinam fishing harbour modernisation project.

District Collector P. Akash recenlty inspected the ongoing work in Nagapattinam fishing harbour modernisation project. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The modernisation of the Nagapattinam Fishing Harbour, initially scheduled to be completed by September 2025, is now expected to be finished by the end of this year, with 93% of the work already completed.

This ₹81-crore project is funded by the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF). The work began in September 2023. Serving approximately 14,350 fishermen, the harbour, located in Akkaraipettai, supports 576 motorised fishing vessels and 448 fibre boats. The need for modernisation arose after it was badly damaged in the 2004 tsunami, leading to the harbour’s reconstruction under the Emergency Tsunami Reconstruction Project (ETRP) with support from the World Bank. The current modernisation project is aimed at providing safe, more hygienic facilities for fish unloading, handling, and storage.

The upgrade includes new docking facilities, a dedicated fish auction space, and enhanced winch arrangements. Additional amenities such as net mending sheds, an effluent treatment plant, and solar power installations, are part of the project.

D. Rajkumar, Executive Engineer of the Fishing Harbour Project Division, Nagapattinam, said the focus of the modernisation project went beyond operational efficiency to ensure a safe environment for fisherfolk.

The progress report indicates that critical structures such as the diaphragm wall and return wall are complete, with ongoing work on the auction hall, road infrastructure, and drainage. Work on fresh water and saline water sumps, dredging, and electrical upgrades is progressing well.

Mr. Rajkumar pointed out that with infrastructure nearing completion, the modernisation of the Nagapattinam Fishing Harbour is expected to improve operational efficiency, support year-round fishing, and enhance facilities for local fishers.

