Nagapattinam fishermen temporarily call off protest

March 07, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

After abstaining from work for four days, the fishermen of Pattinamcherry in Nagapattinam temporarily called off their protest on Tuesday and ventured into the sea for fishing.

The move came after a tripartite peace meeting between the district administration, the fishermen and representatives from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) on Monday evening.

At the meeting, Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj told the fishermen that CPCL would permanently remove the pipelines from the vicinity based on their demand. He also assured the fishermen that oil would not be pumped through the pipeline till its removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the intervention by the Collector, the fishermen of Pattinamcherry and adjoining villages such as Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Nambiyar Nagar, Ariyanatutheru, Kallar and Samandthampettai held a meeting and passed a resolution to withdraw their protest temporarily.

Sources among the fishermen said the fishers of Pattinamcherry started their regular work on Tuesday. The district administration planned to convene a meeting on March 16 to decide when the CPCL would remove the pipeline.

On March 2, a leakage was observed in the nine-km long pipeline off the Nagapattinam coast in Pattimancherry. The pipeline used to carry crude from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s Narimanam oil wells to CPCL’s now-defunct second refinery at Nagapattinam. Workers of CPCL carried out repairs in the pipeline for three days and arrested the leak on Sunday evening.