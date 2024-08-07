ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam fisherman rescued after 10 hours at sea

Published - August 07, 2024 07:35 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Murugan, the fisherman rescued from the sea on Tuesday in Nagapattinam | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A fisherman in Nagapattinam was rescued after spending 10 hours in the open sea.

Murugan, 45, along with 11 other fishermen from Akkaraipettai, went fishing from Cuddalore on Monday night on a boat owned by Ravi. They were fishing east of Karaikal when Murugan was knocked overboard by a strong wave. His fellow fishermen searched for hours but could not find him.

Murugan swam for four to five hours before finding a wooden object to keep him afloat. On Tuesday afternoon, fishermen from Karaikal spotted him struggling in the water and brought him aboard their boat, providing first aid.

He was then transferred to another boat owned by Udhayan from Akkaraipettai, which brought him back to Nagapattinam harbour. From there, he was taken by ambulance to Government Medical College Hospital in Nagapattinam for treatment.

Murugan suffered injuries to his face, arms, and legs and was weak from swallowing seawater. He is now receiving intensive medical care.

