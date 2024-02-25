ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam fisherman missing after falling into sea

February 25, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A mechanised boat fisherman, native of Keechankuppam coastal village in Nagapattinam district, accidentally fell into the sea while fishing and went missing on Sunday.

According to official sources, a group of 13 fishermen from Keechankuppam ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat from Nagapattinam fishing harbour on Saturday night. When they were fishing about five nautical miles from the coast, a fisherman identified as T. Rethinasamy, 35, fell into the sea. The fellow fishermen launched a search to locate him, but their attempts failed.

Based on an alert, the Coast Guard and local fishermen have launched a search to locate and rescue the missing fisherman.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US