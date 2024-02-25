GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nagapattinam fisherman missing after falling into sea

February 25, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A mechanised boat fisherman, native of Keechankuppam coastal village in Nagapattinam district, accidentally fell into the sea while fishing and went missing on Sunday.

According to official sources, a group of 13 fishermen from Keechankuppam ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat from Nagapattinam fishing harbour on Saturday night. When they were fishing about five nautical miles from the coast, a fisherman identified as T. Rethinasamy, 35, fell into the sea. The fellow fishermen launched a search to locate him, but their attempts failed.

Based on an alert, the Coast Guard and local fishermen have launched a search to locate and rescue the missing fisherman.

