Nagapattinam fisherman attacked mid-sea by Tamil-speaking assailants

May 01, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Nagapattinam

A fisherman of Serudhur in Nagapattinam sustained injuries in a mid-sea attack by unidentified Tamil-speaking assailants, suspected to be from Sri Lanka.

A. Enmurugan, 48, from tsunami quarters in Singaravelar Nagar, Serudhur, along with three fishermen from Akkaraipettai — S. Muthu, 36, I. Murugavel, 47, and S. Chinnaiyan, 40 — had ventured into the sea on a fibre boat on Sunday.

On Monday, when they were fishing off the Kodiyakkarai coast, they were approached by Tamil-speaking assailants travelling on another boat.

Under the pretext of seeking food, the assailants entered the Nagapattinam fishermen’s boat. They then started abusing the fishermen for allegedly fishing in their territory, and attacked Enmurugan with steel wires and wooden logs.

The other three fishermen jumped into the sea to escape the attack. The assailants took away their fishing nets, mobile phones, GPS device, walkie-talkies and other belongings, valued at ₹2.48 lakh.

Once the assailants left the place, the fishermen got back into their boat and reached Kodiyakarai on Tuesday. Enmurugan was admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital, where his condition was said to be stable.

The Vedaranyam Marine police registered a case against the unidentified assailants under Sections 294, 506/2 and 394 of the IPC for verbal abuse, threat to cause death and voluntarily causing hurt for the purpose of robbery.

In a social media post, TMC president G.K. Vasan said, “The attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by suspected Sri Lankan nationals is condemnable. The Union government should urge the Sri Lankan government to take appropriate measures to avoid such incidents and to provide relief to the injured fishermen.”

