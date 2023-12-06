ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam farmers hope to revive inundated paddy

December 06, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Normalcy has arrived after widespread rain battered various areas of Nagapattinam district for two weeks, resulting in large-scale inundation of residential areas and leaving farmers and fishermen to stay out of their routine.

Vast swathes of paddy fields in Anaimangalam, Eravanchery, Killukudi and Manalur in Kilvelur taluk and Elankadambanur, Perunkadambanur, Vadavur and Graamathumedu in Nagapattinam taluk had suffered inundation due to heavy rain for over a fortnight.

The district recorded a deficit in average rainfall of 15.76 cm during the southwest monsoon from June to September against the expected rainfall of 28.28 cm. During the northeast monsoon between October and December, the expected average rainfall stood at 75.1 cm. However, the district received excessive rainfall of 82.9 cm within the first two months.

M. Prakash, a farmer from Elankadambanur, said most of the farmers in the district went for direct sowing of paddy for Thaladi season. Crops less than a month old are submerged due to excessive water logging after heavy spells of rain. Farmers who are more than halfway through the Samba paddy cultivation have been facing backlogs in weeding and spraying pesticides. They hope to revive the paddy cultivation after a two-week slump.

Further, fishermen from the coastal villages such as Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Nambiyar Nagar, and Samandhampettai in the district ventured into sea for fishing on Wednesday after eight days.

