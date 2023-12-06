HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagapattinam farmers hope to revive inundated paddy

December 06, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Normalcy has arrived after widespread rain battered various areas of Nagapattinam district for two weeks, resulting in large-scale inundation of residential areas and leaving farmers and fishermen to stay out of their routine.

Vast swathes of paddy fields in Anaimangalam, Eravanchery, Killukudi and Manalur in Kilvelur taluk and Elankadambanur, Perunkadambanur, Vadavur and Graamathumedu in Nagapattinam taluk had suffered inundation due to heavy rain for over a fortnight.

The district recorded a deficit in average rainfall of 15.76 cm during the southwest monsoon from June to September against the expected rainfall of 28.28 cm. During the northeast monsoon between October and December, the expected average rainfall stood at 75.1 cm. However, the district received excessive rainfall of 82.9 cm within the first two months.

M. Prakash, a farmer from Elankadambanur, said most of the farmers in the district went for direct sowing of paddy for Thaladi season. Crops less than a month old are submerged due to excessive water logging after heavy spells of rain. Farmers who are more than halfway through the Samba paddy cultivation have been facing backlogs in weeding and spraying pesticides. They hope to revive the paddy cultivation after a two-week slump.

Further, fishermen from the coastal villages such as Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Nambiyar Nagar, and Samandhampettai in the district ventured into sea for fishing on Wednesday after eight days.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.