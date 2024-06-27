Nagapattinam farmers demand kuruvai package

Representatives of farmers in Nagapattinam district have urged the government to sanction compensation to those who could not raise kuruvai paddy because of want of water for irrigation in the Cauvery.

Speaking at the monthly farmers grievance meeting chaired by Collector Johny Tom Varghese here on Thursday, they pointed out that in addition to the loss of income, several farmers were faced with mounting debt. “Last year, farmers of the district cultivated 24,806 hectares but this year the coverage has been only 479 hectares as there is no Cauvery water. Kuruvai is a profitable season for farmers but this year we are unable to do anything. The State government should announce a relief package. The government should waive farm loans as farmers have no income this time to settle their debt,“ said R.K. Babuji of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India.

S.R. Tamil Selvan from the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam suggested that the State government extend the kuruvai special package on the lines of samba package so that farmers at large are benefited.

“Fodder prices are going up as 40 kg of hay costs about ₹180 and as the prices will increase next month, the government should control the process of hay for the welfare of cattle farmers,” said R. Arun Tamil Selvan from The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

Pointing to the dilapided state of the building housing the office of the Agriculture Department in Vedaranyam, V. Maniyan from the village farmers’ association demanded a new office there.

D. Muthukumar, along with a group of farmers, presented snake gourd to Mr. Varghese and said the vegetable grown in the district was unique and needed special recognition. “The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in the district lacks adequate initiative to train farmers here because of which farmers are unaware of making value-added products,” he said.

The Collector asked the KVK to present its programmes to farmers in the district in the next meeting.

Akilan Tamil Selvan from Vedaranyam pointed to drop in cashew prices due to which farmers were badly affected.