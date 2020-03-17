Nagapattinam erects five checkposts

Nagapattinam

17 March 2020 20:45 IST

Five checkposts guarded by police personnel have been established by Nagapattinam administration at the district borders to maintain round-the-clock surveillance to check spread of novel coronavirus.

District Collector Praveen P. Nair chaired a meeting of senior officials and said medical teams will screen visitors to the district all through the day.

Thermal screening devices have been provided to the medical teams to determine if the visitors to the district have been afflicted by the virus. Those with signs of the ailment will be immediately shifted to the hospital, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Self-quarantine for those who had visited other countries was being monitored, the Collector said, seeking to explain that mere cough and running nose cannot be construed as symptoms of coronavirus.

But, if cough, running nose and fever persists along with breathing difficulty, the affected people must approach the Government Medical College and Hospital at neighbouring Tiruvarur district where arrangements for quarantining such patients are in place, he said.

Isolation wards have also been created in the government hospitals at Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam, Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai, and manned by experienced medical and para-medical staff.

Additional checkposts will function round-the-clock at Velankanni and Nagore Dargah. At Tirukkadaiyur and Vaideeswarankovil, checkposts will be functional from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Instructions have been issued to government departments and private organisations for creating awareness on wearing masks and using hand sanitisers for precaution.

Sticking to self-hygiene alone will help in containing the ailment in locations of public confluence, he said, adding that awareness will be created among travelling public by staff of local bodies at bus stands and railway stations.

Information about those indulging in profiteering through sale of masks and those spreading false rumours could be brought to the notice of the district administration through the tollfree number 1077, he said.

Karaikal

Licensees of arrack, toddy and liquor shops in Karaikal district have been instructed by the Deputy Commissioner (Excise) to thoroughly disinfect retail counters, bar areas, tables, chairs, and any surface in the premises thrice daily with freshly-prepared sodium hypochloride solution or any commercially available detergent of good quality.

The order issued by M. Adharsh, Deputy Commissioner (Excise), said glasses, tumblers and canteen areas must be cleaned with cleaning agents, and that arrangements must be made for washing of hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

The licensees are also required to clean and sanitise toilet facilities, and desist from permitting overcrowding of the premises or retail counters.

Any violation of this direction will lead to immediate cancellation of licence without any notice. Violation will also invite action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860, the order said.

The section entails punishment of the offender with simple imprisonment for one month or fine up to ₹200 or both. If such a disobedience causes danger to human life, health or safety, the offender will face a duration of imprisonment extending to six months or will be fined ₹1,000 or both.