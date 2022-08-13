Nagapattinam district has the highest number of temporary teacher vacancies in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 13,331 temporary teachers to be appointed to fill vacancies at the levels of secondary grade, bachelor of teacher, and post graduate assistant, about 1,858 are to be recruited in the central region encompassing nine districts.

The highest number of 466 vacancies are to be filled in Nagapattinam district followed by 333 in Tiruvarur district, 311 in Thanjavur district,310 in Pudukottai district, 160 in Ariyalur district, 74 in Karur, 42 in Perambalur district, and 31 in Mayiladuthurai district.

Of the 13,331 vacancies, 4,989 are for secondary grade teachers, 5,154 for bachelor of teacher 3,188 vacancies for post-graduate teachers.

In every district, there are several thousands of applicants notwithstanding the consolidated pay of ₹7,500 per month for secondary teacher, ₹10,000 per month for BT assistants and ₹12,000 for PG assistants, according to officials.

The hope of the candidates with TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) qualification that preference will be accorded to them at the time of permanent posting is the reason for the robust reponse, according to school heads.

In the wake of the Teachers Recruitment Board's announcement a year ago that the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) certificate will be valid for a life time, a majority of applicants are in a safe position, a senior headmaster of a government higher secondary school said. Until the announcement was made, the validity of the certificate was five years.

The lifetime validity of TET has reflected in the rise in the number of applicants. For the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2022, for instance, there are a total of 6,32,764 applicants: 2,30,878 applicants for paper 1, and 4,01,886 for paper II.