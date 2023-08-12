Nagapattinam district gears up for annual Velankanni festival

August 12, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam district administration has initiated preparatory works for the upcoming annual festival of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni from August 29 to September 8.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese and Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh convened a consultative meeting with officials from various departments to make arrangements for the festival.

Mr. Varghese said the Transport department would operate round-the-clock bus services from various places to Velankanni to facilitate travel without any difficulties. He urged the police department to install surveillance cameras and temporary watchtowers around the church to keep check on habitual offenders.

Children would be provided with waterproof identity cards with the contact number of their parents to prevent them from getting lost in the crowd. The devotees would be restricted beyond a point from going deep into the beach. As a precautionary measure, teams of firefighters would be kept ready with rubber boats to meet emergencies, he said.

The Police and the Transport department should conduct frequent vehicle checks during the festival without causing hindrance to the movement of regular school vans and auto rickshaws. The Health Department would organise medical camps in more than 10 locations to facilitate pilgrims during medical emergencies. Officials from the Food Safety Department would conduct periodic checks in the hotels and eateries to ensure the quality of food, he added.

