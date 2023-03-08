Nagapattinam district bags award for improving child-sex ratio

March 08, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam district has bagged second place at State-level for its efforts to improve the child-sex ratio and will receive a silver medal from the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

In 2020, the State Government passed an order and declared February 24, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, as the ‘State Girl Child Protection Day’. Since then, the government has awarded the best-performing districts for their efforts to improve the child-sex ratio, every year.

Accordingly, the select committee meeting to choose the best-performing districts for 2022-23 was held on February 28 and chaired by P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. Based on the assessment reports sent by the respective District Social Welfare Officers, the select committee had decided to award Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, and Namakkal district administrations with gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively.

Expressing happiness, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj told The Hindu that the award was a recognition for the district administration which had been taking proactive steps to reach out to married women and their family members to improve the child sex ratio.

Awareness programmes on maternal mortality, Infant mortality, and various provisions of the Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, which prevent the misuse of pre-natal diagnostic techniques for sex-selective abortion, were conducted.

Mr. Thamburaj said, the district administration launched ‘Vamsam’ a helpline-cum-maternal care centre for providing assistance to expecting and nursing mothers, last year, which proved to be a big boost in reducing the infant mortality and increasing the child sex ratio in Nagapattinam district. He said the district administration would continue its efforts to reach the helm in the upcoming years.