Nagapattinam district authorities brace for onset of northeast monsoon

With the onset of northeast monsoon, the Nagapattinam district administration has taken extensive precautionary measures to prepare for potential disasters such as cyclones and floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district officials have inspected all 11 cyclone shelters, 6 multi-purpose disaster centres, and designated schools, colleges, community halls, and marriage halls as temporary relief centres with basic facilities, said District Collector P. Akash.

Residents in low-lying areas are being prepared for evacuation and 28 early warning systems have been installed to alert the population in case of emergencies. Coordination teams have been formed across various departments and 5,000 first responders have been trained. Disaster preparedness training has been provided to 300 volunteers under the Aapda Mitra initiative, said Mr.Akash.

Stockpiles of essential material, including sandbags, polythene bags, sand, and casuarina sticks have been kept ready. Veterinary supplies and safe locations for livestock have been arranged, and the Public Health Department has readied medical supplies. Rescue equipment have been put in place by local bodies and Tangedco is prepared with backup poles and transformers for immediate restoration of power supply if there was disruption.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has appealed to residents to download the TN Alert app for real-time weather updates and safety guidance. In case of emergencies, the Nagapattinam control room can be reached at 04365-1077 or the toll-free number 1800-233-4233, available round-the-clock.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.