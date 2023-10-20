ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam district all geared to meet NE monsoon-related exigencies, says Law Minister

October 20, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration is geared to meet any exigency during the northeast monsoon, said S. Regupathy, Minister for Law, at a meeting convened here to review the monsoon preparedness in the district, on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting, Mr. Regupathy said basic amenities have been provided to the 17 cyclone and disaster relief shelters in the district and maintenance works have been expedited. Additional amenities will be provided when the need arises. A total of 73 marriage halls, 145 educational buildings and community centres have been kept in readiness as temporary shelters.

The Water Resources Department will be maintaining vigil on water resources, while departments such as Fire and Rescue Services, Highways, Agricultural Engineering and Rural Development departments have been equipped with devices and equipment required during rescue efforts.

About 300 trained community volunteers and 5,000 first-level responders are available in the district to take up rescue and relief measures, the Minister noted.

N. Gowthaman, Chairman of the Fisheries Development Corporation, U. Mathivanan, Chairman of the TAHDCO, MLA V. P. Nagai Maali, District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh and other officials attended the meeting.

CONNECT WITH US