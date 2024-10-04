ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam control room for disaster-related assistance commissioned ahead of northeast monsoon

Updated - October 04, 2024 05:36 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Residents of Nagapattinam can call 24-hour helplines 04365-1077 or the toll-free number 1800-233-4233 for assistance in case of any rain-related incident

The Hindu Bureau

In anticipation of above-normal northeast monsoon rainfall predicted for several Tamil Nadu districts, including Nagapattinam, District Collector P. Akash has announced the commissioning of a dedicated control room at the District Collectorate. This control room will handle disaster-related inquiries throughout the monsoon season.

Residents of Nagapattinam can report concerns related to natural calamities such as heavy rain, cyclones, and floods by contacting the control room at 04365-1077 or the toll-free number 1800-233-4233, both of which are available 24/7.

The control room is staffed around the clock, with officers working on rotation to ensure an immediate response. The district administration was fully prepared to take prompt action on any issues reported, Mr. Akash said.

