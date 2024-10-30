Nagapattinam Collector launches 21st livestock census

The 21st livestock census began in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday to gather essential data on livestock population, health, and demographics across the region.

Collector P. Akash inaugurated the census, which will continue until February 2025 as part of a nationwide effort conducted every five years.

Fifty-three enumerators and nine supervisors have been specially trained for the census in the district. The survey will cover revenue villages and urban areas, collecting data on 16 types of livestock including count, breed, age, and gender. The aim is to create a precise record that will assist in planning, executing, and monitoring livestock welfare programmes. This data will also inform future feed and vaccine production requirements, ensuring uninterrupted supplies for the growing human population that relies on livestock-derived food products like milk, cheese, butter, and meat.

The census will involve all rural and urban households, institutions, farms, and animal welfare centres, recording details of all animals present. Information such as owner names, addresses, Aadhaar numbers, contact numbers, primary occupation, landholding size, and livestock details like type, breed, age, and gender will be collected.

Mr. Akash urged the public to cooperate with enumerators during the survey by providing accurate details to ensure a thorough and effective census.