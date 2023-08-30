HamberMenu
Nagapattinam book festival to start from September 1

August 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagapattinam district administration, Directorate of Public Libraries, and the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) have decided to conduct ‘Nagai Sangamam,’ the second Nagapattinam book festival starting from September 1.

According to a release, the book festival will be held at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus near the District Collector’s Office in Nagapattinam. Minister for Law S. Regupathy, Nagapattinam MP M. Selvaraj, Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh. N. Gowthaman, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, and U. Mathivanan, Chairman, Tahdco, MLAs, and officials will participate in the inaugural function on Friday.

The organisers have decided to conduct various cultural programmes every evening and the Sangamam will conclude on September 11.

