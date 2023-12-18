ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur police arrest five robbers after a 35- km chase

December 18, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A special team headed by Nagapattinam SP, which received a tip-off that the gang was hiding in Velankanni, chased the criminals who went to Tiruvarur district where the police nabbed the accused near Nannilam

The Hindu Bureau

In a coordinated operation, the Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur district police on Monday arrested five persons who committed a series of offences in various districts.

A special team of Nagapattinam district police, headed by Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh, received a tip-off that five persons, who committed a series of robberies in Tiruchi and Karur districts were hiding in Velankanni. The police team went to the spot in search of them.

Upon seeing the police, the five-member gang escaped in a car to Tiruvarur district. The special team alerted the Tiruvarur district police and in a joint operation, the police team chased the gang for nearly 35 km, intercepted the vehicle at a farmland near Nannilam, and arrested all the five.

The arrested persons were identified as P. Kannan, 23, S. Ashwin, 30, A. Abdullah, 33, M. Pandian, 31, and K. Rajesh, 33. The police seized the car and weapons. Many cases were pending against them in various police stations across the State. Police sources said they would be handed over to the Karur district police.

