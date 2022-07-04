Nagapattinam administration on alert after outbreak of Acute Diarrhoeal Disease in Karaikal

In the wake of declaration of public Health Emergency in neighbouring Karaikal after Acute Diarrhoeal Disease (ADD), the Nagapattinam district administration has taken precautionary steps through the town municipality and Health Department to prevent the spread of the disease.

The public have been advised to exercise caution while drinking water outside their homes. The residents are being educated about the necessity to boil water for at least 20 minutes before consumption, and to follow hand hygiene, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said.

Appealing to the people to desist from defecating in the open, the Collector urged those utilising public toilets to exercise greater caution. People have been advised to stock ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) at home, and to approach the nearest public health centre or government hospital in the event of vomiting or diarrhoea.

The facilities at the Government Hospital in Nagapattinam has been geared up to treat patients suffering from such symptoms.

Meanwhile the Karaikal administration has stepped up measures to contain and curtail incidence of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases

The epidemic has so far afflicted about 1,400 people, half of whom were admitted in-patients in government hospitals and primary health centres.

Improving at-source chlorination of water supplied to residents through the administration, prevailing upon private suppliers to follow suit, replacement of broken pipelines in slums and congested localities to prevent mixing of sewerage, directives to restaurants, marriage halls and educational institutions to step up chlorination, closure of educational institutions for a few days, and a door-to-door universal IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaign constitute the measures to address the situation caused by the incidence of the epidemic over the last fortnight, according to official sources.

"We are dealing with the situation through interventions at end-user utilisation and at-source supply of water," Karaikal Collector L. Mohamed Mansoor said.

Instructions have been issued to private water suppliers to undertake chlorination as per standard procedure, the Collector said.