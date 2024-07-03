ADVERTISEMENT

Nagamangalam panchayat office gets windmill to meet its power needs

Updated - July 03, 2024 04:31 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 04:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A windmill commissioned by the SHEPHERD outreach programme of St. Josephs College being inaugurated at Nagamangalam Panchayat Union office. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Science and Humanities for People’s Development (SHEPHERD) programme of St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi has installed a 1-KW mini windmill at Nagamangalam Panchayat Union office, that can power up to five lights and five fans in the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

The windmill was established under the auspices of the Unnath Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) 2.0 programme of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, on Tuesday, by college Rector Pavulraj Michael in the presence of SHEPHERD director T. Sahayaraj and others..

The windmill was commissioned at a budget of ₹1.5 lakh. It was fabricated by a Bengaluru-based company and assembled locally by SHEPHERD’s student volunteers.

The SHEPHERD team had earlier installed a small-scale windmill on the campus of a government school in Mathur, Manikandam Block in 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US