Nagamangalam panchayat office gets windmill to meet its power needs

The Science and Humanities for People’s Development (SHEPHERD) programme of St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi has installed a 1-KW mini windmill at Nagamangalam Panchayat Union office, that can power up to five lights and five fans in the building.

The windmill was established under the auspices of the Unnath Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) 2.0 programme of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, on Tuesday, by college Rector Pavulraj Michael in the presence of SHEPHERD director T. Sahayaraj and others..

The windmill was commissioned at a budget of ₹1.5 lakh. It was fabricated by a Bengaluru-based company and assembled locally by SHEPHERD’s student volunteers.

The SHEPHERD team had earlier installed a small-scale windmill on the campus of a government school in Mathur, Manikandam Block in 2022.