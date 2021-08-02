Nagai fisherman injured in firing by Lankan Navy

A fisherman of Akkaraipettai was injured when Sri Lankan Navy personnel on patrol allegedly opened fire on Sunday.

Kalaichelvan (33) was steering a mechanised boat, which had nine others on board, about 42 nautical miles off Kodiakarai, when a bullet grazed past his head, according to Fisheries Department sources.

As Kalaichelvan fell unconscious with bleeding injuries, the fishing team returned and reached the coast in the early hours of Monday. He was admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital and is said to be out of danger.

District Collector Arun Thamburaj called on Kalaichelvan at the hospital and said a report into the firing incident will be submitted to the Government.