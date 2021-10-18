Nagai 30 Festival begins

Nagapattinam

Planting of 1,200 saplings for creation of a green patch on a 12,000 sq ft area through miyawaki method and a photo exhibition featuring the district’s milestones so far after it was carved out of the composite Thanjavur district three decades ago marked the start of Nagai 30 Festival, on Tuesday.

District Collector A. Arun Thanburaj; special representative of Tamil Nadu Government in New Delhi A. K. S. Vijayan; Nagapattinam MP Selvarasu, and MLAs Aloor Shanavas and Nagai Mali joined many others in planting the saplings of various varieties including neem, mango, and jackfruit on the Collectorate premises.

The photo exhibition presented by the Department of Public Relations features the progress achieved by departments of Fisheries, Agriculture, Rural Development, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, and Forest.

The highlights were the specialties of Point Calimere Bird and Wildlife Sanctuary, Nagapattinam Fishing Port and Umbalacheri Bull, besides mushroom cultivation on behalf of the Rural Development Department and naturally cultivated sorghum and samba rice on behalf of the Department of Agriculture.

The five-day event will encompass a variety of rural art forms, painting competitions and essay-writing competitions.

The district administration has coined the tagline ‘Muppathu Andil Muthalidam Nokki’ (Towards top position in 30 years). The five-day celebration will culminate with a debate on the topic ‘Social media - boon or bane’ to be moderated by popular orator and writer Suki Sivam.